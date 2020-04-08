Reader praises Carter
as honest president
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There is a sense that a successful president must function as a salesman (or saleswoman). Americans want their president to be able to get things done, within the constraints of a republic with checks and balances. The biggest job of a salesman is to win the confidence of people.
In my view, President Jimmy Carter is the most underrated president in recent decades, largely because he couldn’t control the news cycle. Day after day, week after week, the first item on the news was the hostage crisis in Iran. The saga of 52 hostages, who eventually were released and returned home safely, generated more attention than the decadeslong war in Afghanistan, which has cost thousands of lives and still continues.
What makes a good salesman? In common parlance, we define a “good” salesman in amoral terms. “He can sell refrigerators to Eskimos.”
Even people who give Carter poor ratings as president acknowledge his basic honesty. Carter never deliberately tried to sell a bill of goods.
Whatever else you might say about President Donald Trump, he can sell. Intuitively, he knows how to manipulate the news cycle.
In the musical "The Music Man," “Professor” Harold Hill is an expert salesman. He sells band instruments and uniforms to boys and purports to teach music, even though fellow salesman Charlie Cowell tells everyone who will listen, “He don’t know one note from another!” Cowell has evidence.
When people want to believe in something or someone, they don’t pay attention to evidence that challenges their belief.
Here’s an irony about human nature: The bigger the con is, the more likely we are to fall for it.
Mark Buckner.
Stanardsville.
