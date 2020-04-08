Trump wrong president
to handle worst crisis
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was surprised that Victor Davis Hanson was able to write his recent op-ed column, "America still a global leader even in a time of crisis," given the well-documented problem of insufficient supplies of protective equipment and tests for the coronavirus that we are experiencing as the result of failures of the Trump administration to recognize the significance of this problem early on.
Hanson sounds just like President Donald Trump when he touts how great he is rather than showing leadership by putting somebody capable (not Vice President Mike Pence) in charge of managing this crisis and then staying out of the way. Trump’s daily presence at news conferences creates that much more frustration and uncertainty in our ability to properly manage a crisis that we knew was coming. Trying to defend the president and his administration after Trump spent three years of filling his administration with individuals who only can praise him and nod their heads in agreement is disgusting. My hope always has been that we could avoid a crisis situation during his presidency. And now, we have the worst possible president at the worst possible time.
Jim Thomson.
Ashland.
