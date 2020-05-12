Biden isn't qualified to
be commander in chief
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While I was working in the Department of Defense, I worked for then-Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Barack Obama. In his recent book "Duty: Memoirs of a Secretary at War," Gates stated that Joe Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."
Gates reaffirmed that statement on CBS' "Face the Nation" in May 2019, when he was asked: “Would he [Biden] be an effective commander in chief?” Gates responded, “I don't know. I think that the vice president had some issues with the military.”
While serving as vice president, Biden advised Obama not to launch the mission that ultimately killed Osama bin Laden. As The Washington Post reported in 2012, bin Laden wished to assassinate Obama so that Biden would assume the presidency: “‘The reason for concentrating on them,’ the al-Qaida leader explained to his top lieutenant, ‘is that Obama is the head of infidelity and killing him automatically will make Biden take over the presidency ... Biden is totally unprepared for that post, which will lead the U.S. into a crisis.”
The New York Times has reported that Obama personally counseled Biden before he entered the 2020 race, telling him, “You don’t have to do this, Joe. You really don’t.” In a March meeting with Biden's campaign staff, The Times reports, Obama pleaded with Biden’s advisers to ensure candidate Biden did not “embarrass himself” or “damage his legacy.”
Biden has honorably served his country since he was elected to the U.S. Senate from Delaware in 1972 as the sixth-youngest senator in American history. He can appear empathetic and likeable — but his past performance does not support his qualifications to be commander in chief.
James R. Poplar III,
CAPT, USN (retired).
Quicksburg.
