Climate change should
be kitchen-table topic
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Earlier this week, standing with more than 800 volunteers from Citizens’ Climate Lobby chapters across the country, I lobbied Congress to support a bipartisan climate bill. When I returned home, my reasons for doing so were affirmed by a report published in The Lancet medical journal, which stated in no uncertain terms, “The life of every child born today will be profoundly affected by climate change.”
In each meeting I attended with members of Congress or their staffs, I spoke about my concern for the future of my two young daughters, just as other volunteers told stories about their children and grandchildren. One woman a little younger than I am tearfully shared with a legislative aide that she wasn’t sure she should bring children into this overheating world.
As the Lancet report details, climate change is already causing food insecurity among children and making them more susceptible to disease and organ damage from air pollution. As extreme weather conditions worsen, our children’s physical health and livelihoods will continue to be affected, and also their mental health, the risks of which can’t even be quantified yet.
I often hear legislators say that they’re focused on kitchen-table issues — things that concern average families that they might discuss around the kitchen table. In light of the Lancet report, I’d say it’s high time to recognize climate change among them. Let’s keep talking about the climate and its impacts on our children around our kitchen tables, on campaign trails and in our legislators’ offices, and hopefully soon, we’ll see some real action.
Mollee Sullivan.
Midlothian.
