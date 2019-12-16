Act now to save planet
for future generations
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent Billy Sowers raised some great questions in his recent Letter to the Editor, "How are rich politicians going to save the planet?" Skepticism is healthy because asking questions grounds us in facts and science. But, sadly, Sowers came up with the wrong answers.
China and India are part of the Paris Agreement on climate change. Yes, the climate has always changed, but it’s the rate of change that threatens us now. Change over hundreds of thousands of years drives biological changes that promote survival. The current rate of change is so fast that living organisms, including us, cannot adapt. Is there a perfect temperature? Yes, approximately the one we have now, although the chances of keeping it appear poor. We are left with minimizing the impact. Solar farms use land? Yes, but so do strip mines, fracking and oil extraction. Climate change will kill far more birds than wind turbines. These are all good questions and it is right to ask them, but we need factual answers.
Most significantly, railing away at rich politicians dodges the real question: Why do we put up with energy policies that doom our grandchildren to a standard of living way below ours and that eventually will jeopardize their safety? Sowers did ask the right question, and the answer is: Rich politicians are not going to save the planet; we are. We have a government by the people. Let’s weigh in and hold our elected officials accountable for solutions driven by facts and science. There are good proposals in Congress right now, among them the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. The worst mistake we can make is to spiral downward into a political fight when what we must do is work together for the fight of our lives — the one we need to win for our children and grandchildren.
William Nelson.
Henrico.
