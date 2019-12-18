Add more monuments

to community leaders

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

City Councilwoman Kim Gray has a great idea, but why stop there? There are 13 lovely grassy areas between the Arthur Ashe statue and the J.E.B. Stuart statue. Let's make more monuments for other worthy of recognition, such as Dr. Ferguson Reed, Henry Marsh, Doug Wilder, Maggie Walker, Oliver Hill and Thomas Bliley. They each have a story on the success of the greater Richmond community. No public funds should be used, only private fundraising.

John Jay Schwartz.

Henrico.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription