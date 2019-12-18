Add more monuments
to community leaders
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
City Councilwoman Kim Gray has a great idea, but why stop there? There are 13 lovely grassy areas between the Arthur Ashe statue and the J.E.B. Stuart statue. Let's make more monuments for other worthy of recognition, such as Dr. Ferguson Reed, Henry Marsh, Doug Wilder, Maggie Walker, Oliver Hill and Thomas Bliley. They each have a story on the success of the greater Richmond community. No public funds should be used, only private fundraising.
John Jay Schwartz.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.