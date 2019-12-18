All cars have turn signals;
drivers should use them
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a new driver in Virginia, I have noticed that very rarely do drivers use their turn signals, whether for changing lanes or making turns. Turn signals are on every motor vehicle for just that purpose, to let the other drivers on the road with you that you are intending to turn your vehicle. It's a common courtesy that is appreciated by your fellow drivers. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles should remind drivers at the renewal of license and/or registration that this simple action would save lives and angst during daily commutes.
Richard Giordano.
Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.