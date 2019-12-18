All cars have turn signals;

drivers should use them

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a new driver in Virginia, I have noticed that very rarely do drivers use their turn signals, whether for changing lanes or making turns. Turn signals are on every motor vehicle for just that purpose, to let the other drivers on the road with you that you are intending to turn your vehicle. It's a common courtesy that is appreciated by your fellow drivers. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles should remind drivers at the renewal of license and/or registration that this simple action would save lives and angst during daily commutes.

Richard Giordano.

Chesterfield.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription