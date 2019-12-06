All would benefit from
drug pricing regulation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his recent letter, correspondent Walt Pulliam Jr. listed several options to reduce the health care burden for consumers. One was to enable the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services to negotiate prices and require generic drugs whenever possible.
That option was covered in 2002 when I suggested to the late Del. Frank Hall to do that very thing. The bill was passed and signed by the governor and has resulted in the saving of billions of dollars for the commonwealth even though special interest groups prevented certain drug classes from being included.
Pulliam's suggestion to regulate pharmacy benefit managers deserves the full attention of the General Assembly and Congress. In an effort to secure market share, drug manufacturers have been forced to provide the benefit managers with large rebates that have increased the cost of drugs, while providing little, if any, savings to consumers and reducing access to pharmacies.
If health care costs are to be controlled, we must look at our present model, especially when it comes to drugs. Seventy-five percent of the drugs dispensed in the United States are either made — or contain an ingredient made — in a foreign country, yet the prices paid in the U.S. are higher. When I owned my pharmacies, I serviced a federally qualified health center. The cost for the drugs the center obtained under the 340B Drug Pricing Program in many instances was 200% lower than the same products for other patients.
Government regulation of drug prices has worked for Virginia Medicaid, it works for the Veterans Administration, and it works for the 340B Drug Pricing Program. The time has come for it to work for all citizens.
Leonard Edloe,
Retired C.E.O. and pharmacist,
Edloe's Professional Pharmacies.
Mechanicsville.
Excellent comment. It seems that slowly but surely we are at least thinking of ways to get Pharma costs under control. Just a matter of time before we come to realize that the ultimate remedy always has been universal care and a one payer system that has the power to negotiate with the buying power of 330 million consumers speaking as one.
