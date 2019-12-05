Area agencies extend

helping hand to refugees

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In his recent op-ed column, Leonard Pitts rightfully shined a light on the atrocities and tragedies that are being carried out in our country's name both at the border and within our nation. In the spirit of thinking globally and acting locally, I wanted to add to Pitts' list of worthy organizations for support that are located here in our community; his readership does not need to look too far from our area code to make a difference in the lives of immigrants and refugees:

• ReEstablish Richmond (https://www.reestablishrichmond.org/)

• International Rescue Committee — Richmond (https://www.rescue.org/united-states/richmond-va)

• Immigrant Advocacy Program at the Legal Aid Justice Center (https://www.justice4all.org/immigrant-advocacy-program/)

• Commonwealth Catholic Charities — Resettlement Services (https://www.cccofva.org/resettlement-services)

Lastly, not everyone in our area realizes that there are two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers relatively close to Richmond in Farmville and Bowling Green. The Capital Area Immigrant Rights Coalition assists detained immigrants in these facilities (https://www.caircoalition.org/what-we-do/detained-adult-program).

It often is easy to delude ourselves that the news we read is happening too far away for any of us to respond meaningfully. Although the list above is by no means exhaustive, I hope you will share it so that people of good will here in Richmond know that engagement does not require a long distance call.

Tara Louise Casey,

Director, Carrico Center for Pro Bono & Public Service.

Richmond.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription