Area agencies extend
helping hand to refugees
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In his recent op-ed column, Leonard Pitts rightfully shined a light on the atrocities and tragedies that are being carried out in our country's name both at the border and within our nation. In the spirit of thinking globally and acting locally, I wanted to add to Pitts' list of worthy organizations for support that are located here in our community; his readership does not need to look too far from our area code to make a difference in the lives of immigrants and refugees:
• ReEstablish Richmond (https://www.reestablishrichmond.org/)
• International Rescue Committee — Richmond (https://www.rescue.org/united-states/richmond-va)
• Immigrant Advocacy Program at the Legal Aid Justice Center (https://www.justice4all.org/immigrant-advocacy-program/)
• Commonwealth Catholic Charities — Resettlement Services (https://www.cccofva.org/resettlement-services)
Lastly, not everyone in our area realizes that there are two U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers relatively close to Richmond in Farmville and Bowling Green. The Capital Area Immigrant Rights Coalition assists detained immigrants in these facilities (https://www.caircoalition.org/what-we-do/detained-adult-program).
It often is easy to delude ourselves that the news we read is happening too far away for any of us to respond meaningfully. Although the list above is by no means exhaustive, I hope you will share it so that people of good will here in Richmond know that engagement does not require a long distance call.
Tara Louise Casey,
Director, Carrico Center for Pro Bono & Public Service.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Refugees are one thing..........but there is a difference between people who are fleeing genocide, war, famine or persecution -- and those who are merely seeking better economic opportunity.
While we are a nation that probably takes in more immigrants than most any other, it is impossible (for any length of time) for the USA to have a totally open border. That being said, being a "Fortress America" with a big, giant wall is not really feasible.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.