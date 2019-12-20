Budget proposal signals
commitment to bay health
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With a seemingly progressive trifecta of a Democratic majority in our state legislature, Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget sent a strong message to environmental activists and watchdogs: Let’s go for it. I am especially relieved to know there will be appropriate funding to keep our Chesapeake Bay healthy and viable for the Virginia residents and marine life that depend on its vitality. Seeing that about 60% of the state drains into the Chesapeake Bay, it only makes sense for Virginia to take the fiscal direction of consistent water quality protections. With Northam’s budget proposal totaling $773 million of environmental spending through 2024, we now see the actual figure required to keep our waterways clean and safe. The result? A healthy Chesapeake Bay for all.
Sam Hanczaryk.
Henrico.
