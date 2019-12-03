Bus lanes, arena plan
repel rather than attract
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I finally realized, after a few trips down Broad Street, why the GRTC named the bus rapid transit line the Pulse: You would be lucky to have a pulse after driving down Broad Street. I have a Bachelor of Science degree in Urban and Regional Planning. It was insanity for the city to take a straight road and weave bus lanes through the middle of it (weave being the optimum word). Also, driving down Broad Street at night when it's raining makes it very difficult to follow the lines in the winding mess the city has created. How will this fare when the masses descend on the proposed new coliseum?
Speaking of which, when I look at the aerial picture of the proposed new coliseum, my immediate reaction is: Where in the world would I park? My second reaction is: No worries, because I'm not going to run the gauntlet — I'll stay at home. The coliseum should be located near The Diamond, thereby creating a sports complex, where ingress and egress is much more doable. And I would convert the land where the new coliseum is proposed into an urban park. It would be great for the inner city and environmentally friendly as well.
That being said, if the coliseum goes up as planned, I can only hope that most events scheduled there will be televised.
Scott Pettit.
Manakin-Sabot.
