Busing won't fix
what ails city schools
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Richmond’s education establishment will not fix its urban education disaster by resorting to forcibly transporting students from its good schools to its failed schools. Forced busing went out of style decades ago for good reason: It destroyed good school districts, whose parents then voted with their feet and left town or voted with their pocketbooks and sent their kids to private or charter schools. And busing can’t fix bad schools that got that way because of awful governance, awful teaching and failed communities and families. It’s not a money problem, or a student problem; it’s a family, community and education establishment problem. Everyone with any sense knows that.
Bob Rosenkranz.
Richmond.
Throwing more money at problems allows some people to assuage their guilt - and the others who'd use YOUR children as part of a massive social experiment would not likely want THEIR children treated like that.
