Candidates should focus
on issues, not inquiry
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There are a record number of Democratic candidates vying to be the party's nominee in the 2020 presidential election. That means a record number of proposed policies to observe, judge, calculate, ponder and repeat. The testimonies in the impeachment inquiry are jarring and unprecedented, but a testimony will not become the Democratic nominee for 2020. A smoking zinger from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is not standing behind the podiums of the 2020 Democratic Party presidential debates. Nor is Sean Hannity, Anderson Cooper or Rachel Maddow. It’s Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with a promise of free health care for millions of Americans. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., wants to invest $3 trillion to combat climate change. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D. Minn., has sponsored more than 30 enacted bills as senator — we should look into those bills to see what she might do as president of the United States. I won’t say whether anything will come of the impeachment hearings, because it doesn’t matter. I will be affected by my future president, and I ought to do my research before that person gets my vote.
Jesse Hill.
Richmond.
