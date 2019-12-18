Children of veterans

bear a heavy burden

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The nightmares were horrible, screaming, jumping out of bed, falling over, knocking over furniture and brief general disorientation. As Christmas grew closer, the nightmares became more frequent, more violent, the waking terror was ever more evident. No matter how horrible the screaming or loud the crash, my daughter would come to the hall, scratch her eyes, look right at me, smile and say, "It's OK, Daddy, it's just a nightmare. You can go back to sleep."

This Christmas, thank a veteran's child. They are robbed of childhood and become caregivers as soon as they are capable of observation and compassion.

Chris Hale.

Midlothian.

