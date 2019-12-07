Citizens must press

for gun legislation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the aftermath of the Virginia Beach gun massacre, Gov. Ralph Northam called the General Assembly into special session to consider commonsense gun safety initiatives. The Northam initiatives were requirements for (1) universal background checks, (2) reinstatement of Virginia's "one handgun a month" law, and (3) a ban on assault-style firearms. The special session was held, the Republican-controlled General Assembly met for 90 minutes and refused to even take a vote.

All of the elective offices in the General Assembly were decided on Nov. 5. Virginians declared loud and clear: We want commonsense gun safety legislation. The National Rifle Association (NRA) perpetuates sayings, such as "Guns don't kill people; people do" and "The government will come after your guns if gun safety legislation is enacted." These sayings are useless when a massacre occurs. The NRA is an arm of the gun industry and its lobbyists go to work every day to help market more and more guns. State legislation has not been passed and the lobbyists are hard at work already marketing more and larger guns and giving campaign contributions to legislators to vote against commonsense gun safety laws. Citizens need to contact their state legislators and ask them to enact commonsense gun safety laws.

Kevin M. Raymond.

Woodbridge.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription