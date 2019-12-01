City should improve
outreach at holidays
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After reading several RTD stories regarding restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner (costing upward of $60 or more), I was struck by the notion that there are a huge number of residents in the Richmond metro area who have no means to pay for, travel to or socially enjoy a day that has traditionally been one to give thanks and gratitude.
These people and families might be coping with addiction, homelessness, lack of transportation, LGBTQ+ individuals who are not welcome with their families, or a debilitating fear of social situations.
What are the options for these people — possibly the loneliest of our neighbors? How can they enjoy this day of gratitude? Having been on both sides of the issue, I have a special place in my heart for the overlooked, the poor, the addicted and those for whom a family meal isn't an option.
Let's do better, Richmond. We have immense resources that would enable us to provide meals, delivered or in-house, to make Thanksgiving a day to truly enjoy.
C. Hundley.
North Chesterfield.
