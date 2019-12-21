Climate programs could
create financial burden
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Several recent Letters to the Editor have dealt with climate change. The first, written by Ann Pierce, included a litany of declarations that the only “facts” regarding climate change are those she espouses, although she lauds skepticism. As evidenced by the recent multination climate conference in Madrid, there is little agreement on which countries should pay and which countries should be compensated for certain climate events. The determination of which events are caused by climate change, the magnitude attributable to climate change and the expenses that should be included are all unresolved after nearly four years. It seems the “facts” of climate change are not quite as certain as Pierce claims. She ends with a plug for the Citizen’s Climate Lobby.
The second letter is an impassioned plea to pass the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763). William Nelson claims that we will not be able to adapt to the current rate of climate change, that we are dooming our children to an inferior standard of living and jeopardize their safety, and that H.R. 763 which will help us win ”the fight of our lives.” I wonder if Nelson has read the entire act. Does he understand its complexity? Is he aware of the huge government bureaucracy needed to determine which companies must pay, how much carbon they are responsible for and how much they are able to eliminate or sequester? How many of those government determinations will result in legal wrangling? It seems that Nelson feels the worst mistake would be to let this issue devolve into a political fight. I think the real mistake would be to leap at unproved financial programs that would place heavy restrictions on our own economy while the rest of the world fills the vacuum.
Blake Freeman.
Henrico.
How do you spell "Neanderthal DENIER".... Y-A-W-N... ~~~ Bob
