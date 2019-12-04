College life, workload
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a recently retired college professor, I found the recent Associated Press story in the RTD Health section about the increasing demand for student counseling services interesting. I believe there are three main reasons for this situation.
First, college is much more demanding than high school. The academic courses are more complex, there is a heavier load of more diverse topics and most of the students mentioned in the story were living away from home for the first time.
Second, most new college students have never failed at anything. In this culture of “every kid gets a trophy,” they are all winners. Students simply have not learned how to lose. Athletes on varsity and junior varsity teams have learned that losing is part of life, but the overwhelming majority of students have not had that experience. More and more high schools are adding to this problem by not assigning zeros for missing work and liminating the recognition of valedictorians and salutatorians in favor of grouping students in categories such as magna cum laude.
Social media represents the third reason for this need for counseling. I read once that most college students look at their smartphones at least 600 times each day. Many students struggle to make it through an hourlong class without their phone and find innovative ways to “sneak a peek” rather than be fully engaged in the instruction. Peer pressure and cyberbullying are very real causes of student depression.
Teaching students to accept both winning and losing, to focus on their goal of a college degree and the hard work it takes, and becoming less attached and engaged with their smartphone will go a long way to improving student outcomes and a feeling of accomplishment and contentment.
Robert N. Holt.
Franklin.
