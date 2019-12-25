Comfort from stranger

helped after a fall

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recently, my husband was exiting a business and tripped over his dog, which caused him to fall to the pavement. Before I could even think of how to help him, a young lady who was on her way to the business next door rushed over to help him. She sat on the pavement next to him and calmed us both until the emergency medical technicians arrived. I failed to get her name, but I want to give her many thanks for her help. She disappeared as quickly as she appeared. I hope she is reading this to know how much we appreciate her being with us. These days we hear so much about the bad things, it is nice to hear something good. My husband was not seriously injured, though we did find out later that his elbow was broken.

Dolores A. McCann.

North Chesterfield.

