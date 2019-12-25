Comfort from stranger
helped after a fall
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently, my husband was exiting a business and tripped over his dog, which caused him to fall to the pavement. Before I could even think of how to help him, a young lady who was on her way to the business next door rushed over to help him. She sat on the pavement next to him and calmed us both until the emergency medical technicians arrived. I failed to get her name, but I want to give her many thanks for her help. She disappeared as quickly as she appeared. I hope she is reading this to know how much we appreciate her being with us. These days we hear so much about the bad things, it is nice to hear something good. My husband was not seriously injured, though we did find out later that his elbow was broken.
Dolores A. McCann.
North Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.