Congress must address

high prescription costs

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Most Americans will have prescription drug requirements, and as prices go up, the U.S. House of Representatives seems to be looking the other way. This discussion of drug pricing has been going on for years and one has to ask why.

Why can we cross the border and get the same drug from the same manufacturer for less money than in the United States? Can it be that members of Congress have full health benefits and that money from lobbyists keeps them talking but not acting on this? Meanwhile, we just keep on paying high drug prices and Congress keeps on talking.

Bob Philbrook.

Farmville.

