Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As one of Rep. Abigail Spanberger's constituents, I write to express my disappointment in her decision to vote for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Trump won Spanberger's 7th District by 6 percentage points in 2016 with 50% of its voters choosing Trump. Yet, by voting for impeachment, she has ignored the will of these voters. Even more troubling, she has ignored the "high crimes and misdemeanors" standard set by our Founding Fathers designed to remove a duly elected president in only the most extreme instances. Since Trump was sworn in, the Democrats have conducted an impeachment crusade in search of a crime. Yet, neither Spanberger nor anyone else in her party can point to a single criminal offense in the two flimsy articles of impeachment that she supported.
Spanberger campaigned as a suburban moderate who wanted to focus more on kitchen table issues than partisan bickering. Yet, by voting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., she has shown her true liberal colors. Her ill-fated impeachment vote will not be forgotten by the good folks of the 7th District come November.
Ryan Jenness.
Midlothian.
By using your logic Ryan then Trump could indeed murder someone on NY's 5th Avenue and get away with it. Trump is above the law, right Ryan? It is not Abigail's fault Trump is an unindicted co-conspirator to felony.
