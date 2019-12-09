Courtesy among drivers

might reduce accidents

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Like correspondent Rob Hart, I, too drive a lot in the Richmond area as an Uber/Lyft driver. I have logged more than 61,000 miles this year. Yes, I see a lot of crazy driving, and can see why we rate among the top 10 worst cities in which to drive. I appreciate when other drivers use their turn signals. This gives me warning of their intent. So many do not use their turn signals and somehow think we should mind read their intent. Does this give a free pass? No, but do we need to be in such a rush that a little courtesy (especially in the spirit of the season) cannot be extended to others on our busy roads? It only takes a moment and helps avoid crashes from the most determined drivers. Many times I have used my blinker to change lanes and had the car I would be moving in front of rush to close the gap, which makes for dangerous situations.

That being said, too many drivers are doing all sorts of other things other than preparing for the destination they desire. Should their lack of planning and foresight make me give them the desired path? Not always, but would a little forgiveness hurt so much? Happy holidays and safe driving.

Kent Kannegieter.

Glen Allen.

