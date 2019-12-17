Crimes, misdemeanors

are crux of impeachment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Since the adoption of the U.S. Constitution, lawyers have hotly debated the meaning of the phrase “other high crimes and misdemeanors,” which is a basis for impeachment of a president through a majority vote in the House of Representatives. If impeached, a president shall be removed from office only if convicted by a vote of two-thirds of the senators present. History shows that a broad base of the citizenry must be aroused and clamoring for the Senate to take the political step of removing a sitting president. Absent such a demand from the public, the Senate votes to acquit. Maybe members of Congress should use the two-thirds supermajority marker to help inform the types of actions that qualify as “other high crimes and misdemeanors” in the impeachment process.

Alan Pollock.

Glen Allen.

