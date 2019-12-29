Defeat of RPS rezoning

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Many thanks to the Richmond School Board, members of City Council and Mayor Levar Stoney for not implementing a gerrymandering style of rezoning of the schools throughout Richmond:

• Thank you to the RPS Board for conducting a fair and exhaustive program to vet the ideas of the mayor and school administration.

• Thank you to the RPS Board for considering all factors, including cost, disruption to neighborhoods and impacts to families.

• Thank you to all the citizens who showed up at the various community meetings to express their opinions.

Everyone wins when we have effective communication.

I hope the School Board, administrators, teachers and assistants will now refocus their efforts on providing a safe learning environment, improving grades and increasing the graduation rates.

Colin Kelly.

Richmond.

