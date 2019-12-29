Defeat of RPS rezoning
pleases Richmonder
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Many thanks to the Richmond School Board, members of City Council and Mayor Levar Stoney for not implementing a gerrymandering style of rezoning of the schools throughout Richmond:
• Thank you to the RPS Board for conducting a fair and exhaustive program to vet the ideas of the mayor and school administration.
• Thank you to the RPS Board for considering all factors, including cost, disruption to neighborhoods and impacts to families.
• Thank you to all the citizens who showed up at the various community meetings to express their opinions.
Everyone wins when we have effective communication.
I hope the School Board, administrators, teachers and assistants will now refocus their efforts on providing a safe learning environment, improving grades and increasing the graduation rates.
Colin Kelly.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.