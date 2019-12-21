Democrats must back
redistricting amendment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was pleased to see The Times-Dispatch address the practice of drawing legislative districts to benefit a person or party (more commonly known as gerrymandering) in Pamela Stallsmith’s recent editorial, “New General Assembly should say yes to redistricting amendment.”
Last year, the General Assembly voted in overwhelming bipartisan approval of a constitutional amendment that would create Virginia’s first redistricting commission — a commission that would give citizens an equal voice at the table during this important process following the 2020 census.
Stallsmith is absolutely correct that our state lawmakers must once again pass the proposal in the upcoming General Assembly session — with no changes — in order for voters to have the opportunity to vote for the measure in November 2020. Under the current system of drawing districts, our legislators — Democratic and Republican alike — have demonstrated time and again their willingness to pervert the redistricting process to protect their own incumbency.
For years I have attended meetings in the Republican-led House of Delegates Privileges and Elections Committee and watched redistricting proposals get squashed there, never to see a floor vote. This was rightfully condemned by the Democrats when they were in the minority and it is now incumbent upon the Democratic majority, under the leadership of incoming House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, to do the right thing and support the amendment again this year.
To do anything else would be nothing short of hypocrisy, and we Virginians deserve better.
Brittany Rose.
Glen Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Why wouldn't Democrats back reforming redistricting??? We have been behind it for a couple decades now... Total waste of a letter to the editor by an obvious Russian/Republican trouble maker... ~~~ Bob
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.