Did Franklin have answer
for seasonal greetings?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Words of wisdom were in the recent “Take It From The Tinkersons” comic strip. In the first frame, two children are walking along the sidewalk and the girl comments, “Saying Merry Christmas offends people who don’t celebrate Christmas.” The second frame continues with the boy’s reply, “Really? Then just say Happy Holidays.” In the next frame, she responds, “Well, Happy Holidays offends the people who celebrate Christmas.” In the final frame, the boy says, “Wow. Adults ruin everything.”
I think we all can agree with the kids in the comic strip. However, there might be a solution in an 1839 edition of a small book containing essays and letters by Ben Franklin. The book was found in a sale at the old Petersburg Library perhaps 50 years ago and, as I recall, sold for less than one dollar. Once in a while when bored, I read an essay or two.
Franklin’s unedited writings often include unfamiliar, obsolete words and ancient spelling. One observation that stuck in my head was his spelling of holiday. Franklin spelled it “holyday.” If nervous retailers and purveyors of anti-Christmas political correctness would consent to using Franklin’s all-inclusive spelling, the problem is solved. For his “holyday” spelling is applicable to both Christian and non-Christian religious observances. Happy Holydays!
James Stansbury.
Waverly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.