Did story of Lincoln's hat
go up stovepipe in smoke?
Editor, Times Dispatch:
On Christmas morning, I perused the newspaper, seeking some Christmas cheer. The front page had no news to destroy the warm fuzzy feelings of Christmas. Reporting on a Christmas delivery of gifts to soldiers in Syria added to my Christmas cheer. Then my eye fell on a shocking story: "Study: No evidence hat was Lincoln's." End of Christmas buzz. And it isn't even noon.
The article reported that "a new study has found no evidence to corroborate that a beaver-skin stovepipe hat" ever belonged to President Abraham Lincoln. The main evidence cited was that the hat was too large for Lincoln's head.
Descendants of an Illinois farmer, William Waller, say that when he visited Lincoln after 1861 that Lincoln had given him the hat.
The museum now is in a quandary. It can believe the farmer's descendants. Or it can take the results of the new study (was there an old study?) and enjoy reduced insurance rates and less vulnerability of theft for the hat.
But I believe the descendants. Why wouldn't Lincoln give a hat that didn't fit him to a friend?
I read that they are thinking about conducting another study. I think we need another study on why the museum wanted the study in the first place. We have only scratched the surface of this issue. Perhaps somebody will write an entire book. Stay tuned.
Nancy Van Auken.
North Chesterfield.
