Do both actions define
an 'abuse of power'?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Which of these better illustrates abuse of power to affect the 2020 election: a president who asks a foreign leader to investigate his rival, or a party that orchestrates a completely partisan impeachment proceeding with no chance of conviction?
Gerry Seeley.
Midlothian.
So, Gerry, I guess that you don't give a flying f**k about a lawless president... Hmmmm,, what is it that they call systems like that??? Oh, that's right... DICTATORSHIPS!!! ~~~ Bob
Gerry Seeley,
ALL impeachments are partisan...Every one of them...It's not an abuse of power. As to asking a foreign nation to interfere in our elections is an abuse of power, violation of the law and betrayal of our nation. Impeachment is the correct remedy.
