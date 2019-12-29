Do both actions define

an 'abuse of power'?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Which of these better illustrates abuse of power to affect the 2020 election: a president who asks a foreign leader to investigate his rival, or a party that orchestrates a completely partisan impeachment proceeding with no chance of conviction?

Gerry Seeley.

Midlothian.

