Drunken game day behavior
unacceptable to Tech fan
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
While at the Virginia Tech-University of Virginia game, my 62-year-old wife was assaulted by a drunken UVA fan while she was buying bottled waters. She was not hurt, but things would have turned out differently if I had been in line with her. No security or police could be found. While it is OK to drink, it is not OK to drink so much that you attack someone over a ballgame. I am hopeful that UVA will improve its stadium security.
Rob Wilhoite.
Mechanicsville.
