Each side interprets
same facts differently
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In reading the Letters to the Editor and then all the comments posted to those letters, it becomes obvious how divided your readers are on politics. With a further look at the Real Clear Politics web page each day for articles from around the country, it is even clearer that reporters from opposite sides can take a set of "facts" and report their translation, and you would never know they were reporting on the same event. When our biases cloud our vision to the point of making facts unrecognizable, there is no reasoning with those of an opposite view.
Larry Eavey.
Richmond.
Larry Eavey -- You hit that one pretty close to the mark, sir.
