Empty but dangerous
acts of defiance
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A number of counties have passed Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions that either voice opposition to “infringing” on Second Amendment rights or go so far as to call for nonenforcement. These counties have jumped to the conclusion that any action taken by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly to better control access to guns will represent unconstitutional infringement. At best, this is what is called a knee-jerk reaction. These counties should explain why registration, licensing, background checks or a ban on assault-style weapons would violate the Second Amendment.
They also need to be reminded that Virginia is a “Dillon’s Rule” state, which means that if a power is not specifically delegated to a locality, state law rules. As a commonwealth, we need more actions that unite us on policies and fewer that further polarize us. An open-minded debate should replace meaningless acts of defiance.
Bill O’Keefe.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
How do you spell CIRCLE JERK"??? Come on, man!!! What an exercise in utter ridiculous-ness!!! Of course, the Democrats are NOT going to pass anything that will be UNCONSTITUTIONAL... BTW, Redneck Nation, doesn't know what is or is not Constitutional... They don't even know there are three branches of government,,, ~~~ Bob
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.