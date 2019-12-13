Empty but dangerous

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A number of counties have passed Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions that either voice opposition to “infringing” on Second Amendment rights or go so far as to call for nonenforcement. These counties have jumped to the conclusion that any action taken by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly to better control access to guns will represent unconstitutional infringement. At best, this is what is called a knee-jerk reaction. These counties should explain why registration, licensing, background checks or a ban on assault-style weapons would violate the Second Amendment.

They also need to be reminded that Virginia is a “Dillon’s Rule” state, which means that if a power is not specifically delegated to a locality, state law rules. As a commonwealth, we need more actions that unite us on policies and fewer that further polarize us. An open-minded debate should replace meaningless acts of defiance.

Bill O’Keefe.

Midlothian.

