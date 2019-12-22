Energy giant gives

ratepayer double jolt

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Seems to me we are financing Dominion Energy two ways. First, they made a profit selling us electricity. Second, we are now expected to pay them to dispose of the hazardous waste that they created.

J. McGrath.

North Chesterfield.

