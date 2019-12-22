Energy giant gives
ratepayer double jolt
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Seems to me we are financing Dominion Energy two ways. First, they made a profit selling us electricity. Second, we are now expected to pay them to dispose of the hazardous waste that they created.
J. McGrath.
North Chesterfield.
Utilities are regulated monopolies. As such they have an obligation to serve. And they cannot unilaterally raise rates or dump customers. Investors have a ceiling on their return in exchange for protection from events beyond the utility's control such as regulatory changes. What VEPCO did with coal ash was standard industry practice. As a result, based on 20/20 hindsight, all past customers paid far too little for their coal generated electricity. Placing this burden on current investors might feel good to current costumers, but investors would depart for greener pastures which could prevent Dominion from raising the capitol for future projects. Is it fair to current customers? Non but the alternative could be far worse.
Hostetler, do you mean to say that all the engineers and chemical specialists at Dominion did not realize that dumping millions of tons of highly toxic materials next to waterways, residential areas, and drinking water sources would not be damaging to almost everybody in the vicinity? I somehow doubt that. I suspect that somebody made a conscious decision on whether to do this the right way or the profitable, i.e. the cheap way. And the population has to live with their bad decision and pay for it too. Private gain and public loss.
Yep...You have it correct...Hostetler doesn't care...He's a Dominion lackey....
You are, of course, a fiercely independent defender of American values who considers all alternatives and who, without prejudice , chooses what is best.
They "dumped" the ash in lined pits - per regulations. The rules have changed and Dominion is working with the SCC and VA legislature to hammer out a reasonable compromise.
IF residents or consumers feel that they have been harmed or damaged by the ash ponds then there are significant avenues available for redress. What do you suggest Poindexter - bankrupt Dominion with punitive lawsuits and have the state take over grids / infrastructure and delivery? Mr. Hostetler's point is a good one - be careful what you wish for.
Your post - on the other hand - is per usual, pointless.
A pompous and pointless exercise in 20/20 hindsight
My previouscomment is obviously aimed at Herr Dokto Professor Mayr
Norbert, remember how long the tobacco industry hid the results of its own research so that people could get cancer at a profitable rate for e. g., Altria? So how much you want to bet that the standards for dumping Dominion's ash were heavily influenced by campaign contributions -- state and federal -- to officials who had the say?
" Investors have a ceiling on their return...." Do they also have a floor? Dominion stock now pays an annual dividend of about 4.3%. The current mean annual rate for S&P 500 companies is about 2%, and the median rate for the Dow Jones Top 30 is about 2.5%.
And what's to keep you from availing yourself of said stock Kenneth?
Tom, the implications of your question are the best capsule description of unregulated capitalism that I can recall.
While Dominion pays a handsome dividend, consider the stock value increase has been lackluster with only 8% gain over the past 5 years, adding the dividends give you a combined return of 32%. In the same time the VRS Total Fund return was 49% and the S&P 500 index has gone up 54%.
J. McGrath …. I am confused …..
Pray tell ……… who should pay for the electricity you use, and the waste that comes from producing, and distributing it to youse?
Did you know that when you dine out that you are not paying just for the food you consumed, but those who grew it, those who delivered it to the resturant, thoe who prepared the food to your satisfaction, those who served it, and then the lucky those who got shed of what you left, and then washed the dishes you messed up ….
Should you only pay for the food you ate, and a quarter tip to the server, and the rest of the cost picked up by the owner of the resturant? Hallelujah, and period.
"J. McGrath …. I am confused...." At last!
Hazardous waste that they disposed of lawfully. No one can be expected to pass post-punitive charges to consumers, and expect to remain beyond reproach.
Your problem is with the SCC and the VA legislature - not Dominion.
As I said Dominion bought the right people.
Tom, I haven't kept up with this issue. Did Dominion indeed follow the law (and related regulations) when they disposed of the waste? Is there a link I could use to follow up?
Technically Dominion did not "dispose of" coal ash - they stored it in lined ponds per EPA / SCC regulations. Now they're being ordered to dispose of millions of tons of said ash. IF you can find any source that states that they flouted any laws / regulations I'd be glad to review it.
I believe Eaton is retired from Dominion so I guess he will stick up for them.
"IF you can find any source that states that they flouted any laws / regulations I'd be glad to review it."
Ditto for you too Goodman...
KB For many years, fly ash went out the stack. then regulators required precipitors and bag houses but had no regulations for what to do with the collected ash. Utilities resorted to ash piles and then to ash ponds to reduce air born ash. Customers paid for these changes and the higher electric rates. Now there are regulations regarding ash ponds and ground water. The precedent has been set.
"The lack of uniform regulation stems from the E.P.A.’s inaction on the issue, which it has been studying for 28 years. In 2000, the agency came close to designating coal ash a hazardous waste, but backpedaled in the face of an industry campaign that argued that tighter controls would cost it $5 billion a year." Twenty-eight years. Really.
Dominion Power overcharges then crews the public to clean their messes up...They should be happy....They bought the correct politicians..
Yes, Dominion gives new and more pronounced meaning to the expression “coming and going.” McGrath even failed to protest the fact that the thieves...I mean “accidental over collectors” at Dominion... even get to charge us a sizeable penny on the clean up of their mess in the form of guaranteed profit. Coming and going and coming again and going again...
