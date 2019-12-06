Enforcing laws
not an arbitrary choice
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I find the uproar over counties throughout Virginia declaring themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries” a bit ironic and even amusing. Over the past two years, cities and even states across America have declared themselves sanctuaries for undocumented immigrants and do not cooperate with the federal government. Throughout our state, we have commonwealth's attorneys who proudly declare that they will only prosecute certain laws and ignore laws with which they do not agree. We are a nation of laws. It is the duty of government officials to enforce the laws that have been enacted or work within the system to repeal or change them. While I understand the passion of those on both sides of these and other controversial issues, it is not the purview of any elected officials to arbitrarily decide which laws should or should not be enforced. Not doing so is a dangerous road to travel if we wish to remain the democracy that our Founding Fathers envisioned.
Jeb Hockman.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
It is ironic that so many folks are very enthusiastic about giving "sanctuary" to illegal aliens -- but freak out when similar sentiment favors protection for the constitutional rights of CITIZENS.
Excellent points. Thank goodness these gun sanctuary folk are speaking nonsense. Even as they are coming into vogue out in the rural areas existing laws negate those silly provisions.
Oh, for what it is worth, our Founding Fathers did not want us to be a democracy. They established this nation as a constitutional republic.
The term "sanctuary" might mean different things to different people. It is one thing for a locality to be a 'sanctuary' for illegal aliens meaning that they won't cooperate with ICE raids or federal agents looking for border jumpers. However, it is quite another to refuse to hand over a WANTED fugitive to federal authorities who have a warrant for that specific individual.
On the 2nd Amendment issue, it is understandable for a sheriff to NOT enforce unconstitutional gun laws or put his deputies in unnecessary danger to go house to house looking for 12-round magazines, etc., etc. -- but he would be derelict in his duties for NOT assisting state troopers in apprehending an armed suspect seeking refuge in his county.
I believe that most sane & rational people understand the ramifications of authoritarian top-down draconian legislation that is aimed at (pun intended) citizens who are not the problem in the first place. This imbroglio could turn out to be a tempest in a teapot - or perhaps the opening salvos in another civil war. Honest law enforcement professionals and elected county officials ought to be very diligent about how they will handle some of the boneheaded ideas that emanate from Richmond.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.