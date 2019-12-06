Enforcing laws

not an arbitrary choice

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I find the uproar over counties throughout Virginia declaring themselves “Second Amendment sanctuaries” a bit ironic and even amusing. Over the past two years, cities and even states across America have declared themselves sanctuaries for undocumented immigrants and do not cooperate with the federal government. Throughout our state, we have commonwealth's attorneys who proudly declare that they will only prosecute certain laws and ignore laws with which they do not agree. We are a nation of laws. It is the duty of government officials to enforce the laws that have been enacted or work within the system to repeal or change them. While I understand the passion of those on both sides of these and other controversial issues, it is not the purview of any elected officials to arbitrarily decide which laws should or should not be enforced. Not doing so is a dangerous road to travel if we wish to remain the democracy that our Founding Fathers envisioned.

Jeb Hockman.

Henrico.

