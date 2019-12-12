Exercise can provide
mental health boost
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I loved the recent Health section article about how exercising can help with depression. I personally have experienced depression with my substance use disorder. Exercising, specifically running, has helped with that for years now. Being in recovery from drug addiction has its ups and downs. But, running is one of my major stress relievers. Even so, I get to incorporate running at my job. We started Run Club at The McShin Foundation this year and run every week together. All of us are in recovery from addiction and it is pretty cool to see how much our thoughts can change after going for a run. I completed my first half-marathon last month here in Richmond, and two Run Club members completed their first 8K race. If running isn't your thing, no biggie, but I know exercise has saved my life. If you are struggling mentally, please get your body moving in some way.
Honesty Liller.
Mechanicsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.