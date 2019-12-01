Founders were clear
about republic formation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Correspondent David Rayner stated in a recent letter that the Founding Fathers did not have the current impeachment process and the dust-up in Washington due to the result of the 2016 election in mind when they were crafting our constitutional republic. I strongly disagree. The Founding Fathers studied other governments and knew what they wanted in a new constitutional republic and, more importantly, what they did not want. The writings of Alexander Hamilton are very clear on this subject. The founders did not want someone who would abuse his power and try to gain political favor with other countries. The founders understood human behavior, and they did not want someone of bad character running our republic. The Founding Fathers did not want a mad king. Rayner is correct that the Senate might acquit President Donald Trump, but the evidence must go before the American people and this is what the wise men of 1787 wanted.
Daniel Begley.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.