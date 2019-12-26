Four-year term limit

might ease divisiveness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I recently learned that the Norwegian legislative body, the Storting, holds elections every four years when the entire body (it is a unicameral) is up for grabs. They have no re-election campaigning. Imagine that. You are elected, you serve your term and you leave. It sure seems that we could save ourselves a huge amount of expense, hassle, fretting, divisiveness and general angst with a similar program. But I know how well that would be received hereabouts.

Sandra Shirey.

Ashland.

