Four-year term limit
might ease divisiveness
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I recently learned that the Norwegian legislative body, the Storting, holds elections every four years when the entire body (it is a unicameral) is up for grabs. They have no re-election campaigning. Imagine that. You are elected, you serve your term and you leave. It sure seems that we could save ourselves a huge amount of expense, hassle, fretting, divisiveness and general angst with a similar program. But I know how well that would be received hereabouts.
Sandra Shirey.
Ashland.
Not being versed in constitutional law, either state or federal, I am not really sure what it would take to bring about term limits. I have always heard that would required constitutional amendments, but recently I have read opinions by poli-sci professionals that held it could be done by invoking laws. Anybody have any idea? Maybe a referendum to gauge the public will?
I believe that under our system, two six-year terms in the US Senate OR six two-year terms in the US House is more than enough time for anyone to spend in DC. Ideally, we ought to repeal the 17th Amendment and have US Senate members appointed by the legislature of each state...................but that idea will go over like a lead balloon.
