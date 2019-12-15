Free bus service could aid
most vulnerable citizens
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On Dec. 5, the Kansas City (Mo.) Council unanimously approved a resolution to make public bus service free of charge, the first major city in the United States to do so. The primary reason given for the elimination of bus fares was to "help marginalized communities access the city." The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority stated, "This is going to improve the lives of so many and help fuel the local economy."
Other cities have been exploring free public transit as well, including Charlotte, N.C., Raleigh, N.C., Salt Lake City, Denver and Los Angeles. Conversely, many U.S. cities have chosen to crack down on fare evasion. I recently read in the RTD that Richmond is one of them. The Richmond city auditor has found that the GRTC "does not have an adequate system in place for catching and punishing people who do not pay fares to ride the Pulse." The article also stated that not paying a ($1.50) bus fare is punishable by a $100 fine under city code.
Where the money will come from to fund the Kansas City free bus service is still to be determined. The city manager has been directed to set aside $8 million in next year's budget. According to a city council member, “When we’re talking about improving people’s lives who are our most vulnerable citizens, I don’t think there’s any question that we need to find that money. That’s not a ton of money and it’s money that we as a city, if we want to prioritize public transportation, it’s something that we can find.”
Public transportation that works for our most vulnerable citizens is ostensibly one of many Richmond priorities. The Pulse was a major step forward. GRTC ridership systemwide has increased 15% since the Pulse was launched. Perhaps ways can be found for this success to breed more success, taking into consideration visionary approaches like the one just announced in Kansas City.
Jane Nims.
Richmond.
