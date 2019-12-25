Give credit
where credit is due
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Was I the only one who noticed that Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in her recent op-ed was completely devoid of giving any credit to President Donald Trump for the passing of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)? To hear her tell it, this was a victory for the workers of America championed by the bipartisan efforts of the U.S. House of Representatives. The first mention of overturning the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) happened when it was suggested by candidate Trump. The media skewered him as a political novice who was ignorant of foreign policy. After he was elected, he followed through and threatened to pull out of NAFTA unless it was renegotiated. The media said his methods were dangerous and could lead to a recession. His team negotiated a better deal. Now that the USMCA is set to become law, the Democrats of the House are selling it like it was their idea the whole time. This is just another page out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's playbook to keep the Democrats in power. No one person can be wrong all of the time. Can Democrats at least give credit where credit is due?
Mark Corbelli.
North Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.