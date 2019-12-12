Photo IDs are required

for many aspects of life

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I couldn't help but notice that Gov. Ralph Northam was on the front page of the Richmond Times-Dispatch bragging about trying to remove the photo ID requirement from voting regulations.

The article also said that he wants to implement "no excuse required" absentee voting. Nothing good can come from these changes. They will only open the door to rampant voter fraud.

Photo ID is required for almost everything else in this state and our country. Is voting less important than buying cigarettes?

Gene Donner.

Mechanicsville.

