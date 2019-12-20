Gun restrictions turn
citizens into victims
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
You cannot prove how many times something does not happen. You cannot prove how many lives have been saved by safe driving courses. You cannot prove how many fires have been prevented by fire prevention classes in schools. You cannot prove how many lives have been saved by the presence of a firearm in the hands of a potential victim of a robbery, rape or home invasion. There are more than 300 million firearms in the United States. Why, then, do we not hear of millions of shootings in America every day? Because firearms are not the problem. If you want something close to hard facts, look at the AR-15 rifle. Estimates of their numbers in the U.S. range from 8 million to 20 million. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been fewer than 20 AR-15s used in mass shootings in America. Yes, these are despicable, and I am not dismissing them. But 20 out of the lowest estimate of 8 million does not indicate a problem. Firearms are not evil. A firearm is simply an inanimate object.
I have heard it said, "We wouldn't need guns if others didn't have guns." With approximately 300,000 firearms in Virginia, that is simply unrealistic. Turn them in? Criminals will not. Potential mass shooters will not. Students and adults are taught to hide, to run from a shooter and to fight back only as a last resort. Fighting back should be taught as a first reaction, not as a last resort. Stop turning us into victims. Turn us into victors. Enact no new laws to take firearms from law-abiding citizens who will angrily follow those laws, which will serve only to make us defenseless against criminals and mass shooters who will not.
Gerald Crowell.
Winchester.
Blah Blah Blah....Nothing can be done..Thankfully the voters rejected your argument...New Gun laws are coming and everyone can deal with it or not........
