Hanover resident gives

kudos to Sheriff Hines

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I found the recent hyperbole concerning Second Amendment rights insightful, sometimes amusing and a little frightening. Remarks from elected officers around the commonwealth in most part have little substance other than the officeholder getting the public’s attention undoubtedly to ensure future acknowledgement at the polls.

The responses from these politicians have ranged from preposterous, such as Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins' Facebook post that says he plans “to properly screen and deputize thousand of our law-abiding citizens to protect their constitutional rights to own firearms,” to the meltdown at the Henrico Board of Supervisors meeting earlier this week.

I found Hanover Sheriff David Hines' reaction to this issue refreshing, dignified and realistic. Hines said on Facebook, “In 1984 I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States as well as the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Every four years I restate that solemn oath and obligation, and I intend to uphold that sworn obligation."

This statement is indicative of Hines’ leadership in providing the citizens of Hanover County modern, progressive and effective service in crime prevention and enforcement, no frills, no self-serving statements.

As a Hanoverian, I am proud of our sheriff’s office and convey my thanks and wishes for safety and continued success in protecting our community.

Aubrey Powell.

Mechanicsville.

