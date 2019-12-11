Helping others could

make world better place

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A Jewish teacher named Jesus taught people how to make the world a better place. He taught them to use their money to help others and not waste it on building houses of worship that would decay. He taught them that where their money is, their hearts also would be. I believe if Christians would obey the teachings of Jesus, the world would have far less hatred, crime and terrorism.

Morton C. Miles Jr.

Williamsburg.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription