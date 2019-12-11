Helping others could
make world better place
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A Jewish teacher named Jesus taught people how to make the world a better place. He taught them to use their money to help others and not waste it on building houses of worship that would decay. He taught them that where their money is, their hearts also would be. I believe if Christians would obey the teachings of Jesus, the world would have far less hatred, crime and terrorism.
Morton C. Miles Jr.
Williamsburg.
