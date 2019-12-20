Honor black Union soldiers

with realistic monument

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It's about time someone suggested honoring heroic black Union soldiers with a statue on Monument Avenue. Let's hope it's realistic and life-size, not like the Colossus of Rhodes nor like "Rumors of War," which is not only misnamed but also bordering on being obnoxious. First, it's too big. Second, it has nothing to do with war. I've been in war more than once and I have never seen an American soldier, sailor, airman or Marine look like the statue's rider. It certainly should not be in its present location, nor on Monument Avenue. Meanwhile, a search for a talented sculptor should soon begin so a well-deserved honor for black Civil War Union soldiers can become a reality.

C.J. Goode Jr.

Glen Allen.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription