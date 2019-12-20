Honor black Union soldiers
with realistic monument
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It's about time someone suggested honoring heroic black Union soldiers with a statue on Monument Avenue. Let's hope it's realistic and life-size, not like the Colossus of Rhodes nor like "Rumors of War," which is not only misnamed but also bordering on being obnoxious. First, it's too big. Second, it has nothing to do with war. I've been in war more than once and I have never seen an American soldier, sailor, airman or Marine look like the statue's rider. It certainly should not be in its present location, nor on Monument Avenue. Meanwhile, a search for a talented sculptor should soon begin so a well-deserved honor for black Civil War Union soldiers can become a reality.
C.J. Goode Jr.
Glen Allen.
