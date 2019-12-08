How are rich politicians
going to save the planet?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One fact that can’t be denied is that the climate always has changed and always will. So a few questions and observations from a skeptic: If the world could magically go to zero emissions, could anyone guarantee specific temperatures in the future? What’s the perfect temperature range? Solar farms are ugly land hogs and they're a terribly inefficient source of energy. Wind farms kill a huge amount of birds. Why does the Green New Deal include socialist ideas like a guaranteed minimum wage and economic equality? Why does the Paris Agreement exclude China and India, the world's largest polluters? Why are so many climate change leaders hypocrites, with their private jets and multiple homes?
Obviously I'm not sold on the idea that our politicians are going to be able to save our planet.
Billy Sowers.
Midlothian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Billy Sowers,
Rich politicians are not going to save anything.....Solar is getting ever cheaper and electric storage is improving yearly. The next president will rejoin the Paris climate agreement and repair all the damage Trump and his toadies have done....
But they won't.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.