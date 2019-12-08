How are rich politicians

going to save the planet?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One fact that can’t be denied is that the climate always has changed and always will. So a few questions and observations from a skeptic: If the world could magically go to zero emissions, could anyone guarantee specific temperatures in the future? What’s the perfect temperature range? Solar farms are ugly land hogs and they're a terribly inefficient source of energy. Wind farms kill a huge amount of birds. Why does the Green New Deal include socialist ideas like a guaranteed minimum wage and economic equality? Why does the Paris Agreement exclude China and India, the world's largest polluters? Why are so many climate change leaders hypocrites, with their private jets and multiple homes?

Obviously I'm not sold on the idea that our politicians are going to be able to save our planet.

Billy Sowers.

Midlothian.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription