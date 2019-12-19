If Senate votes to acquit,
will GOP majority end?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Facts matter. There’s a lot of back and forth about President Donald Trump. But facts matter. Trump did have a call in July with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Fact. During that call, Trump did ask multiple times for the Biden investigation. Fact. Trump’s own redacted transcript verifies this. Fact. At a TV conference in October, Trump asked both Ukraine and China to investigate the Bidens. Fact.
All the above violate the law as Trump solicited something of value from a foreign country. Fact. Love or hate Trump, facts are facts. No matter how much Trump’s defenders wail and rant, these basic facts remain. The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump. After the new year, the Senate likely will fail to remove him from office. But those senators who vote to allow him to remain as president will have to face the voters in November and answer for that vote. Trump is pushing Senate Republicans into a hole they cannot get out of. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell describes it as mutually assured destruction. Trump doesn’t care, and I think Senate Republicans know this and are so afraid of a primary that they’ll chance that destruction. So, I offer my thanks to Trump for increasing the odds of ending McConnell’s Senate Majority. November is coming and I am waiting to vote.
Hal Jones.
Chesapeake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.