Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Call me stupid, but I don't understand Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th. Her recent op-ed piece "USMCA shows how trade deals should get done," detailed how it would benefit Virginia farmers. And she praised the bipartisan vote of her 384 colleagues who passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on Dec. 19.
Here is my quandary: Prior to Dec. 19, she and her fellow Democrats were working with a zeal rarely seen in Congress to impeach President Donald Trump, who vigorously negotiated the USMCA trade agreement. The president repeatedly asked the House to pass this trade bill. But, until the impeachment vote, the Democratic majority was too busy laying the groundwork to remove Trump from office.
I wonder what Spanberger would have told her farmer constituents if the Democrats had impeached the president before he concluded negotiations on this historic trade agreement. I also wonder how much credit she intends to take for its passage.
Rich Parker.
Glen Allen.
