Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is clear that the next session of the General Assembly will have gun control as a major focus. What is not clear is how much impact these new laws will have on gun crime. Allow me to put forth two proposals that actually might be effective.
First, require that juvenile arrest/conviction records be included in the existing firearms background check database. The idea that a young person can commit a serious crime as a juvenile and have that vital information unavailable in a background check is both dangerous and senseless. This information would be accessed only if and when the person tried to buy a firearm. Second, allow law enforcement to implement "stop, question and frisk." This would help get illegal guns off the streets and keep them out of the wrong hands.
These proposals might not have a chance to become reality, but that does not mean they would not help reduce criminal gun use.
David P. Chance.
New Point.
No to both these ideas....Especially Stop And Frisk
No, no... A thousand times no, David... "Stop and frisk" without "probable cause" violates the 4th Amendment... Let me put this another way... Do you want cops stopping and frisking middle class white kids in the 'burbs??? I doubt it... Your letter reeks of racism... ~~~ Bob
I can understand the sentiment about checking juvenile offenses in court records, but the "stop and frisk" policy is a very blatant violation of the 4th Amendment. Have no doubt that it would also involve a lot of racial profiling - or at least the appearance thereof.
