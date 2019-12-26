Inspections ensure
vehicle safety
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent editorial by Pamela Stallsmith concerning the safety of annual car inspections was good, but only covered one aspect of the inspections.
Another aspect is long-term cost. During the inspection, the inspector/mechanic also checks the auto for low fluid levels, such as brake, steering, oil, antifreeze and windshield fluids. Because cars have gotten more complicated, most owners don't check these basic items any more. Low levels of these fluids not only can affect safety, but also the longevity of the engine or other components. When these items fail, the cost to the auto owner is much greater than the accumulated cost of the inspections — thousands instead of hundreds. This might also lead to the owners being stranded or delayed in their journey or commute.
Every evening we drive, we see one-eyed cars. In traffic, it's hard to tell one headlight is out, but it affects safety when alone on the road.
During the inspections, many times major mechanical defects are discovered, such as bad engine mounts or suspension problems. These problems can again lead to major costs when they fail, along with the safety aspects.
Many owners are not aware of safety recalls by manufacturers. These also should be explained by the inspector and are fixed by auto manufacturers for free.
A secondary benefit to annual auto inspections is maintaining the employment of thousands of mechanics. They are needed to help maintain all aspects of our automobiles.
Obviously, in Virginia, the cost of auto inspections is small compared to the benefits of the inspection. Eliminating inspections is very short-sighted and only sounds good for election purposes, not the good of all Virginians.
Kenneth Svoboda.
Midlothian.
I understand the sentiment by those who wish to keep the annual inspection a legal requirement, but getting around the "conflict of interest" thing with most shops is not easy. Bear in mind that most repair facilities actually LOSE money on a vehicle that doesn't need any repairs or parts to pass muster.
