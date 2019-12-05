Is a trip to the playoffs
in the stars for Redskins?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
When was the last time the Washington Redskins were the only team in the NFC East division to win a game ... twice in a row? Further, if they win out the rest of their games (four) — and the stars align correctly — they have a chance to win the NFC East outright with a record of 7-9 and be in the playoffs. Hail to the Redskins!
Hill Carter Jr.
Ashland.
