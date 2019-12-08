Lack of legroom detracts
from Altria Theater visit
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I recently had the privilege of experiencing the musical "Hamilton." Unfortunately, I had to experience this fabulous show at the Altria Theater with the most uncomfortable seats I have ever been forced to sit in. I guess I had forgotten how bad the seats were after my last concert a few months ago. At this juncture, I don't think I ever need to return to the Altria Theater again for any event.
I am an older woman who is not particularly large. I am about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and I wear a size 12, a little smaller than the average American woman, who wears a size 14. I find the Altria seats certainly wide enough for me; however, the leg room is atrocious.
I had to sit in my seat sideways, with my legs turned to one side or the other. There was no way I could sit straight forward in my seat because my knees would have been poking the back and neck of the person in front of me.
I looked at others in seats around me and saw that everyone over the height of 5 feet, 2 inches was seated sideways in their theater chairs with legs in the now famous "duchess slant." Absolutely everyone, except for very petite ladies of which there were a handful in the theater, appeared to be seated very uncomfortably sideways.
Everyone of average stature was twisted like pretzels in their seats and no one, except the previously mentioned very petite, appeared to be comfortable. Whoever designed the most recent iteration of the Altria Theater did the public a huge disservice. They made the seats for child-size people. Unless they renovate the theater again and put in seats for average-size people taller than 5 feet, 2 inches, I don't think I need to go back. I will look for concerts and musicals at any venue in Richmond other than Altria Theater. Why has no one else complained about this travesty?
Leah Bush.
New Kent.
I am a man with long legs & agree with your sentiments......but a few bar drinks helped to make it more tolerable.
😉
